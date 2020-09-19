Monolith Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.72 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and $85,757.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00044675 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.04787260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034733 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,562,088 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

