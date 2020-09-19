Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 117,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

