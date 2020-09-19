Montare Resources I, Llc Buys 157,125 Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) Stock

SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc bought 157,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $70,706.25. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Montare Resources I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Montare Resources I, Llc bought 23,400 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,594.00.

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Friday. 144,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,407. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

