Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.30 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.88 ($12.81).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

