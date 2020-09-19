Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt stock remained flat at $$8.73 during trading on Friday. 69,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,080. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

