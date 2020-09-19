Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENGGY. Citigroup assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

