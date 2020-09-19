Morgan Stanley Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $58.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.58.

C opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

