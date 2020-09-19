Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.35 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.35 million and $1.31 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00246918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01463146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00218477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

