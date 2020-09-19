Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $30,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $200,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $6.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.23.

NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 81,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,357. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

