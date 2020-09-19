MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.08 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and $4.40 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00248518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.01484709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00223994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,133,478,297 tokens. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

