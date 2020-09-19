MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $12,333,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

