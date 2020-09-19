MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

MSM stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,012.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 556,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,670,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,021,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.