MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities started coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ MTSC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 372,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.59.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in MTS Systems by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in MTS Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

