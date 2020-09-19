Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.98. 1,928,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

