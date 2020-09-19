Multi-collateral DAI Hits One Day Volume of $8.31 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.04659671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

