MyBit Hits Market Capitalization of $545,094.72 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One MyBit token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, MyBit has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyBit has a market capitalization of $545,094.72 and approximately $2,090.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyBit

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,148,928 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

