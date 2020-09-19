Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Alexander Ford Sells 2,804 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MYGN stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $965.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.