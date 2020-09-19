NAGA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,025.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. NAGA has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $5,025.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NAGA has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.04677151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034794 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

