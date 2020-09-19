Namecoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.65 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $1,952.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,087.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.09 or 0.02129288 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00721196 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012593 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000570 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

