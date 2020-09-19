Nano Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $110.84 million and $4.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00007517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka, CoinEx and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Bitinka, OKEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Nanex, Coindeal, Binance, Koinex, RightBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

