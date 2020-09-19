Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nano-X Imaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $66.67.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.