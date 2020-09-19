Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $66.67.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

