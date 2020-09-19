Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $511,665.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,741,936 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

