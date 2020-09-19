National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NKSH opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 388.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

