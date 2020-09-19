National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Update

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 973,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,777. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

