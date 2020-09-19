National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get National alerts:

Shares of National stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738. National has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $61.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $111,474.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 109,541 shares of company stock valued at $251,039. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.