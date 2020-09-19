National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NWLI stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.84.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

