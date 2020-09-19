NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GASNY. Citigroup upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Societe Generale upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

