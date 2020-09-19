Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Given New $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NAV. Wolfe Research raised Navistar International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Navistar International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NAV stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.39 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Navistar International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,287,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Navistar International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,634,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Navistar International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at about $34,765,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navistar International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

