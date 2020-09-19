NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Short Interest Update

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 989,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.76. 690,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,960. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.64.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at $434,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,400. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

