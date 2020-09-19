Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.46

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023012 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010622 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,900,213 coins and its circulating supply is 16,386,703 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.