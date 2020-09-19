Nebula AI (NBAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,392.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $538,137.82 and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.02 or 0.04777835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034755 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,940,094,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

