Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Binance, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.04659671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,419,759 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, Binance, LBank, Huobi, Gate.io, Neraex and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.