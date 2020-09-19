Needham & Company LLC Increases Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $67.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $59.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 443,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 65,549 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

