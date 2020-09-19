Needham & Company LLC Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $512.97.

NVDA opened at $487.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.83. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,207 shares of company stock worth $150,816,557. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

