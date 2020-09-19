Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $515.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.43.

FICO stock opened at $437.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.00 and a 200 day moving average of $378.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

