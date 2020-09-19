Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $24.48 or 0.00220714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Cryptopia and Exrates. During the last week, Neo has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00247413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.01465586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000712 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit, CoinEgg, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bibox, LBank, Gate.io, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Kucoin, Coinnest, Liquid, COSS, Allcoin, BigONE, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, TDAX, Bittrex, Koinex, Coinsuper, Binance, BCEX, OKEx, Upbit, CoinEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, BitMart, Exrates, BitForex, Bitinka, CoinBene, DragonEX and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.