Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEOG. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 79.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

