Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Purchases $15,000.00 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell purchased 5,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.