NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTCT. BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NTCT opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,738 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

