Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Short Interest Update

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Neurotrope stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 86,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Neurotrope has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.06.
Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
Neurotrope Company Profile
Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.
