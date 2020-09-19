Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Short Interest Update

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Neurotrope stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 86,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Neurotrope has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.06.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurotrope stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Neurotrope at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

