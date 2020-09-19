Neutrino Dollar (USDN) One Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00701214 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.57 or 0.02183098 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000606 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.