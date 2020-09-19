Neutron (NTRN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market cap of $131,332.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000428 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002180 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

