Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.68% of Nevro worth $27,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nevro by 36.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nevro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nevro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $142.50 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,022,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVRO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.