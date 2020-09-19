New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.47 Million

Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will report $65.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.59 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $72.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $270.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.73 million to $270.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $262.02 million, with estimates ranging from $261.64 million to $262.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%.

NMFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Securities cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $467,256.50. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 51.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NMFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 531,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $950.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.