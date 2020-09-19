New Street Research Upgrades America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $16.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMX. Barclays boosted their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AMX stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

