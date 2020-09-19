New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Receives $41.25 Average PT from Brokerages

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $7,534,313.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,445.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,489,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in New York Times by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New York Times by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,457,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,321,000 after acquiring an additional 606,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in New York Times by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,287,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 2,052,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,892. New York Times has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

