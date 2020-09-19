NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $400.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.30.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 96.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

