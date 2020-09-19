Newton (NEW) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Newton has a market cap of $12.21 million and $695,300.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00247413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.01465586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00220714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

