NewYorkCoin (NYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $106.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00441081 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,727,441,888 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

